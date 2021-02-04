TDP Post-It: Thursday, Feb. 4

1. WGRE Looking to Recruit New DJs

WGRE is looking to recruit new DJs to fill open spots. The station allows DePauw students to share their favorite music, report on news and current events, discuss sports, conduct interviews, etc. WGRE can be heard in Putnam County at 91.5 FM or online at www.wgre.org.

The station is hoping to open Feb. 22. Spots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can email Allyson Lowe at allysonlowe_2021@depauw.edu to ask about open slots.

2. Tiger Pals Program Continues for the Spring Semester

Tiger Pals is a community service program in which DePauw University student-volunteers mentor local elementary and high school students. Due to COVID-19, the program is completely remote this year. Volunteers instead mentor local students as pen-pals.

This semester, the Tiger Pals program has a total of 76 student volunteers. Volunteers were matched with one or two elementary or high school students, or an entire first/second grade classroom to which they write letters.

The program has successfully filled all open volunteer positions, with 81% of volunteers from the fall semester continuing their participance.

3. Greek Houses Welcome New Members

Fraternities and Sororities are welcoming new members this week, with recruitment ending last week. This year, recruitment was completely virtual and took place Jan. 23-31.

Recruitment consisted of three rounds, as usual, where candidates and houses narrowed down their choices. Instead of being in person, it was over Zoom. Some fraternities and sororities showed potential new members the houses virtually. Zoom Break-Out rooms were used to pair people up with fraternity or sorority members to gain more one-on-one time.