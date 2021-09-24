TDP Post-It: Friday, Sept. 24

1. DePauw Theatre Presents: The Spitfire Grill

Join DePauw Theatre for their first production of the year, “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical that tells the story of a young woman with a mysterious past making a fresh start in a small town. Masks are required, and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office an hour before each performance. The musical will be in Moore Theatre in the Green Center for the Performing Arts with performances held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25, and a final matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

2. Flu Shot Clinics

All DePauw students are required to get a flu shot this year. Proof of vaccination is due January 15, 2022. The DePauw Health and Wellness Center will be offering flu shots Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. until October 15. Call 765-658-4555 to make an appointment.

3. Happiness Sprinkling

Mental Health Peer Educator Sara Hammerle is hosting a “Happiness Sprinkling” at the Student Union Building on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students can make signs with positive messages to show as they walk around campus and the Greencastle community. For more information, see campus labs.

4. Karaoke Night

The DePauw International Student Association is hosting Karaoke Night at the Student Union Building. Join them on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. for karaoke and free food. For more information, see campus labs.