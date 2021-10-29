TDP Post-It: Friday, Oct. 29

1. Halloween Movie Experiences

Join AAAS at the CDI for a screening of Candyman at 9:00 p.m. tonight as part of their Black to the Movies series. For more information, see campus labs.

At 10:00 p.m. Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened in Ubben Quad; the rain location is the UB Ballroom. For more information, see campus labs.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. there will be a screening of Nosferatu in Kresge Auditorium with live organ accompaniment. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Harvest Festival

Come to Ullem Campus Farm on Saturday for the Harvest Festival. At noon, there will be a guided hike through the nature park, and the festival will go from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Due to limited parking space, guests are encouraged to park elsewhere on campus and walk to the farm when possible.) For more information, see campus labs.

DePauwlloween

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the university will be hosting, DePauwlloween, a trick-or-treating event on East College lawn. There will be food trucks, candy, and hot cocoa.