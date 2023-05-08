Just In Case You Need to Hear This

Since April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month, here are some reminders for sexual assault survivors:

It was never your fault: As a survivor, it is important for you to know that when you were violated in the form of sexual assault, there is nothing you could do to prevent it. This infringement that the person chooses to commit on you is a reflection of them and them only. It is so easy to try to find gaps in your story to try to figure out a way in which it could have never happened, but there is no point in hurting yourself like that because the reality is you never asked for it, you didn’t want it, and that is all that matters. I’m sorry that it happened to you, and even though you can’t take it back, you are no less a version of yourself, please don’t reduce yourself to what happened. It was never your fault.

What happened to you is not who you are: You are more than just a victim of sexual assault. Wherever you are in your journey, you are more than what happened to you. You are a survivor who continues to go forth and be strong to be a powerful force, in spite of your experience, but in the event that you choose to simply exist, that too is okay. However, it is important to understand that you are a human being made up of many things. Your future is bright, even if you can’t see that now. You get to choose who you want to be, always remember that.