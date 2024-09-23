Understanding U.S. Elections: Political Science professor conducts seminar for international students

On Sept. 11, DePauw University hosted a speaker event entitled “Understanding the U.S. Presidential Election: A Primer for International Students,” led by Dr. Javier Juárez-Pérez, an assistant professor of political science. Juárez-Pérez is in his second year at DePauw. Originally from Mexico, he brought a unique perspective as a former international student himself.

Juárez-Pérez’s research interests include local economic development, public finances, public policy, and political economy. His work focuses on the fiscal impacts of local policy decisions, highlighting the intersection between political science and economics.

Eaget students attended the event to understand the intricacies of the American electoral system. His presentation covered the history, timeline, and trends of the United States' presidential election system. Juárez-Pérez delved into the differences between presidential primaries and caucuses, as well as the electoral college versus the popular vote.

The presentation used the 2016 presidential election as an example to help students understand the concept better. It showed how Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump won the presidency through the Electoral College, even though Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic candidate, won the popular vote.

Students were given a chance to ask questions after the talk. Gaby Nambitaka '26 asked, “Why hasn’t the government changed or reformed the Electoral College?” Juárez-Pérez explained the historical and political complexities that make such reforms challenging and how “once institutions are built, it is very difficult to change or remove them.”

Beth Haymaker, director of International Student Affairs, inquired about what to expect in the days leading up to the election. Juárez-Pérez emphasized that awareness about American politics helps international students make informed decisions about their future. This includes whether to pursue permanent residency in the U.S. after graduation.

Notably, the event took place the day after the presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The debate provided a strong foundation for the Sept. 11 political discussion.

By demystifying the U.S. presidential election, Juárez-Pérez hoped to equip international students with knowledge to navigate American electoral processes while understanding the political landscape of their home country. The combination of interactive discussions and a relaxed atmosphere made it a standout event.