Top Ten Horror Movie Recommendations for Halloween 2022

With Halloween right around the corner and spooky season in full swing, it is officially prime scary movie time. Here are my top 10 horror movie recommendations for this fall.

“Misery” (1990)

Originally based on Stephen King’s novel, “Misery” explores how obsession can lead to insanity. Following a writer who crashes his car and is “rescued” by an infatuated fan, the film, starring Kathy Bates and James Caan, explores the concept of addiction in a psychologically disturbing way. This movie will stop you from driving during snowfall.

“Don’t Breathe” (2016)

“Don’t Breathe” follows a trio of robbers who attempt to break into a blind man’s home after they hear news of his large fortune inside. Taking place in real-time, this film is jam-packed with action, leaving little room for even the audience to breathe. The movie is full of twists and the ending is completely unexpected.

“Ready or Not” (2019)

After seemingly marrying the man of her dreams, Grace (Samara Weaving) is asked to participate in a ritualistic game with her husband’s rich family on the day of her wedding. “Ready or Not” is an action-packed survival-based horror film with moments of comedy splattered throughout.

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Set in Philadelphia, “The Sixth Sense” is a supernatural horror film about a child psychologist who encounters a boy that can see spirits. Although it isn’t the scariest movie, the film arguably has one of the greatest endings and the premise is bone-shockingly chilling.

“Hereditary” (2018)

As one of the scariest films I’ve seen, “Hereditary” follows a family who has just lost their grandmother, which causes the unraveling of dark ancestral secrets. It questions the separation of mind and body and the consequences of the subconscious mind taking complete control. This film is so scary that I haven’t been able to re-watch it.

“Sinister” (2012)

“Sinister” is about a writer who moves his family into a new house that contains a box of home movies that relate to the serial killer he has been researching. Containing elements of supernatural and body horror, “Sinister” is a movie that will keep you up for several nights.

“The Cabin in The Woods” (2011)

“The Cabin in The Woods” follows a group of five friends who attempt to get off the grid in a getaway to a remote cabin. This human-invoked, supernatural horror film raises questions about the consequences of unethical consumption. At first, it seems to be a typical horror trope but is completely unique in its portrayal.

“Saw” (2004)

“Saw” follows two men who awaken on a dirty bathroom floor after being kidnapped by the infamous “Jigsaw” serial killer. As the first movie of the nine-film franchise, “Saw” sparked a substantial fanbase. The original Saw is the least gory and has the best plot of the nine.

“The Hills Have Eyes” (2006)

A re-make of the 1977 original, “The Hills Have Eyes” captures a traveling family which comes under attack after a gas station attendant tells them about a shortcut to their destination. Their vehicle breaks down, causing the entire family to take part in a gruesome fight for survival. I will never own a pet bird after watching this film.

1.“Us” (2019)

My favorite horror movie of all time, Jordan Peele’s “Us” is a psychological horror masterpiece. The Wilson family takes a vacation to Santa Cruz, where the mother had a traumatic childhood event. Her biggest fear unravels when four masked strangers arrive at the house and terrorize her family.