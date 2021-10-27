Top 10 Songs to Add to Your Halloween Playlist

As the October days fly by and autumn brings colder weather, the Halloween spirit approaches. Here are 10 songs for your Halloween playlist to get you in the mood for the spooky season!

“Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, and Richard O’Brien

This classic from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is sure to make any guest at a Halloween party get up and dance because of its infectious tune and instructional lyrics that explain how to do the “Time Warp” dance. This cult classic tune is perfect to get everyone dancing and sure to be a hit on your Halloween playlist!

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

I don’t think any Halloween playlist would be complete without this universal spooky song! The lyrics of this song describe how one cannot escape the monsters and scary creatures in the night sung to a pop and funk tune. Whether you know the choreography by heart or are happy to be dancing to one of Michael Jackson’s most popular tunes, this song is sure to at least make everyone tap their foot along and make the night feel truly atmospheric.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers

Yet another song that is irresistible to dance to because of the nature of the song, the lyrics indicate the “Monster Mash” to be a dance in which Dracula, ghouls, and other classic monsters dance along to. This track will get people out of their seats to dance and sing along. The lyrics are simple enough to catch onto, but also clever enough to be a classic. Pickett’s vocals and “voices” throughout the song make it that much more fun and “Halloween-y.”

“I Put A Spell On You” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR)

This Louisiana “swamp” rock sound truly makes this CCR classic that much more mysterious sounding and the essential addition to any Halloween playlist. With its entrancing drums and exciting guitar melodies, the song truly puts a spell over the listener. The instruments create an enthralling atmosphere for the listener and, paired with John Fogerty’s vocals, create a feeling of being immersed into the song. You may remember Bette Midler’s character Winifred in the movie “Hocus Pocus” singing this song to cast a spell over the adults in Salem.

6. “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou

One of the lesser known songs on this list, “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou perfectly combines the softer rock sound of the 1960s and the alternative sound of the early 2020s. This combination creates an oddly soft, supernatural feeling that is perfectly paired with Lou’s ethereal vocals that are sure to lull the listener into the Halloween spirit and get stuck in your head.

“Evil Woman” by Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

From one of ELO’s most popular compilation albums, “All Over The World,” “Evil Woman” is sure to be the unexpected hit on your Halloween playlist! Its 1970s grooviness paired with its bewitching lyrics culminates to create another dance worthy song and chilling disco feel to your Halloween playlist.

“My Girlfriend is a Witch” by October Country

This 1960s hit has become popular once again in recent years making it the ideal eerie tune to include on your Halloween playlist. Being one of the shorter songs on this list at just two minutes and six seconds, this song packs in fun and catchy lyrics along with a whole guitar solo!

3. “Spooky” by Classics IV

A mellow, psychedelic-sounding 1960’s classic, this tune embodies the spooky feeling of October and the Halloween atmosphere. The jazzy saxophone contrasts the simplicity of the song to bring out a chilling atmosphere created by Dennis Yost’s vocals.

“Witchy Woman” by the Eagles

This song is arguably one of the most influential 1970s bands in rock and country (and I say country lightly). The Eagles have created tension throughout the song, starting out soft and gradually becoming more full with sound as the drums and guitar command the listener’s curiosity as to what will come after the build of the song. This song’s creepy lyrics and vocals truly embody the meaning of spooky, making it the essential song for any Halloween playlist.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

This 1980s perfect storm of new wave and techno collided to create the quintessential Halloween song. “Somebody’s Watching Me” embodies the paranoid feeling we sometimes get in and around this chilling time of the year but pairs it with catchy lyrics and an infectious tune. With Rockwell’s allusions to the “Twilight Zone” and “Psycho,” the listener is transported into this terrifying and paranoid state of mind. Written, sung and produced by Kennedy Gordy whose stage name is Rockwell, enlisted the help of Michael Jackson for the background vocals, be sure to listen closely next time to hear!

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s time to finalize your Halloween playlists. With these 10 quintessential songs, you can’t go wrong and are sure to have a wide variety of spooky hits to capture the attention and generate the need to dance in your friends and party guests!