The Bodega: Greencastle's New Hub for Fresh, Local, and Delicious Finds

Greencastle has a new gem in town with the arrival of The Bodega, a market concept that brings a touch of New York charm to the local community. This innovative venture is designed to be more than just a shopping destination; it's a community hub focused on fresh, locally sourced, and house-made goods.

The Bodega, inspired by the classic New York markets, provides a range of fresh and delicious items that normally require a trip out of Greencastle. The market emphasizes high-quality, locally sourced produce, house-made goods and a variety of vegetarian options. Fans of The Whisk will be pleased to find favorites like pimento cheese and snack mix on offer.

The aim of The Bodega is to become a neighborhood staple—a place where locals can easily pick up ingredients for a meal, enjoy a hearty sandwich or salad or find specialty items that are hard to come by elsewhere. It exists to inspire mealtimes with creativity and deliciousness, whether it’s through a ready-to-eat sandwich or ingredients for home cooking. The Bodega is a space designed to make people feel valued and connected.

The menu at The Bodega includes a rotating selection of local items, with partnerships with nearby farms, ensuring fresh produce, herbs and specialty cheeses. Daily offerings feature inventive breakfast and lunch sandwiches, including creative vegetarian options. The grab-and-go section boasts house-made salads, soups, dips, kimchi, aioli and sauces, including a house bourbon hot sauce. Each item is crafted to provide a flavorful experience.

The Bodega is now open and welcoming visitors from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For DePauw students, a 20% discount is available on all purchases as a special gesture of appreciation.

Whether for a quick bite or stocking up on ingredients for a special meal, The Bodega is set to become a go-to spot in Greencastle.