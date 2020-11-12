TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Nov. 11

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday that he would reinstate some coronavirus restrictions after several weeks of refusing to take such action as the state has recorded sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

A new executive order starting this weekend will limit crowd sizes to 25 people in the highest-risk red counties and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties, with larger events needing approval from local health officials.

2. Post-Election Q&A: White Supremacy and The Demise of Democracy

“Our presidential system of elections is clearly broken,” history professor Dr. David Gellman said.

On Thursday, Nov. 4th, a post-election Q&A and discussion webinar titled “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: the Election in Context”, featured professors from the Prindle Institute, History, Africana Studies, Political Science, Communication and Theatre and the Pulliam Center.

3. COVID-19 Update

There are currently 11 positive COVID-19 cases on DePauw University’s campus. There are 56 students in quarantine.