TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Feb. 17

NCAC awards to athletes their second NCAC honor

Junior Michael Ocasek won his second NCAC Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor due to his performance at the Wittenberg Triangular Meet, winning the mile run in 4:17:40. Ocasek won the same award earlier this year on February 1st.

Senior Nolan Ginther won his second consecutive NCAC Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Collecting 44 total points in two games against Wooster, Ginther also grabbed 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Ginther earned the same award last week.

2. Swimming, Basketball, Tennis, Track upcoming dates

Women’s swimming: Feb. 20 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Men’s basketball: Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST, Feb. 20 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Women’s basketball: Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST, Feb. 20 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Women’s tennis: Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST, Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Men’s tennis: Feb. 20 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Men’s and women’s track: Feb. 19 at 6:00 p.m. EST

3. DePauw Dialogue to start next week

On September 21, 2020, Dr. White announced that DePauw Day of Dialogue would be replaced with DePauw Dialogue, “a series of programs, workshops and activities focused on issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism” spread throughout the semester. The goal of the restructuring is to create a series of continued dialogue on campus.

This year’s themed series, “Breaking Down Biases and Building Community,” will kick off on Wednesday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. with a Kickoff Panel with President White. During this two-hour session, Dr. White and other members of the community will share their perspectives on this year’s theme.

Read more here