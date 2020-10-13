TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Oct. 13

President White is hosting a community conversation for the DePauw community this evening at 6 p.m. All of DePauw’s family is welcome to attend. Those who wish to join can register here. There will be another session Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

2. Hoover dining opens for breakfast

On Oct. 7, Hoover Dining Hall started offering students time slots for in-person breakfast on weekdays. The other meals remain carry-out only.

Students will be able to dine-in on weekdays during three time slots: 7 a.m. – 7:45 a.m., 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m., and 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., according to an email sent out by the COVID-19 Operations Team.

For more information, check out Abigail McArthur-Self’s story.

3. Stipends or Tuition Cuts?

DePauw University advertised to remote students that grants would be provided to help to support off-campus students. According to Vice President of Student Academic Life Alan Hill, there were two grants that were provided to students. The Technology Grant was provided to every student who was classified as remote for this semester. The Professional Development Grant was provided to all juniors and seniors enrolled in DePauw University for the fall semester. Students received tuition cuts instead of additional funds.

For more information, check out Evan Manges’ first story.

4. Improve your mental health

The DePauw human resources will be holding a “Connect to Recharge” on Friday, Oct. 16. This event will be held online at 12 p.m..

Per DePauw’s campus labs, this event will “Energize Your Social Wellbeing! Build our community while maintaining social distance recommendations! The DePauw battery will charge up from the total social connection activities completed by all Our Healthy Tigers!

[Both on-campus and off-campus students] who complete 20 social connection activities will be entered into a drawing for DePauw Prizes!”

For registration and a virtual link to the workshop contact hr@depauw.edu or click here for more information.