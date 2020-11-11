TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Edges of Proximity: Breaking the Barriers of Traditional Theater

During the time of pandemic uncertainty, the DePauw Theater and School of Music joined forces to create a three-part virtual musical, “Edges of Proximity: Songs for the Pandemic” – the first part “Belonging” premiered on YouTube on the DePauw Music page on Saturday, Nov. 7.

This musical was a first for me. While I’m told it’s unlike any musical DePauw has put on before, the staff and cast still were able to put together a well-rehearsed play that discussed serious topics in a light-hearted manner. Although the actors were spread out across the country, it still felt very interlinked. This might have been a virtual musical on YouTube, but to me, it felt as if I was watching from the stalls.

Full article by Alex Walton.

2. First-Year Internship And Resume Development Workshop

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, there is a first-year internship and resume development workshop. Students will have the opportunity to learn about internship opportunities, the application process, and develop their resumes. This workshop is a part of the gold commitment plan for the class of 2024. Students can register for the event on CampusLabs.

3. COVID-19 Update On Campus

There are currently 10 positive COVID-19 cases on DePauw University’s campus. There are 57 students in quarantine including Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. More information is on the COVID-19 Dashboard.