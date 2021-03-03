TDP Post-It: Tuesday, March 2

1. Civil Rights Leader Vernon Jordan ’57 Dies at 85

Civil rights leader and DePauw alum Vernon Jordan died in his home surrounded by his wife and family on March 1, 2021.

DePauw alumni, faculty, staff and students mourn the loss of the powerful activist.

Read more here.

2. President White Confirms DePauw is Returning to In-Person Learning for Fall Term 2021

In an email sent on March 2, Dr. White announced DePauw’s plans of returning to a fully residential campus for Fall 2021. All students will be expected to live on campus full time, though some students may be given accommodations during the rare instances in which they are unable to reside on campus for part of that time.

Even with these plans in place, vaccine progress, pandemic impact and COVID-19 regulations and restrictions will still be monitored closely, especially during this Spring term and the following May term.

Planning for the Fall 2021 term is still ongoing. More detailed information will be relayed in the future via email and will be posted on DePauw’s COVID-19 web page.

3. Meetings for Majors, Including STEM and English

Faculty and students will be hosting a STEM Major Discovery series in which students can explore the various STEM majors and courses offered at DePauw. The virtual sessions will be held March 3 from 4:15 – 6 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on Campus Labs.

A virtual meeting for new and prospective English majors will also be held via Zoom on March 3 from 7 – 8 p.m. The meeting will feature professors, recent graduates and seniors. The Zoom link can be found here.

4. Join Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism in Virtual Event

Join Associate Professor of Education at the University of Washington Robin Diangelo in a virtual event regarding her work on March 4 at 7 p.m.

Registration is required a day in advance. RSVP for the event here.