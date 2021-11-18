TDP Post-It: Thursday, Nov. 18

1. DePauw Classics Club

Today from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the DePauw Classics Club will be holding an open “forum” in the UB Basement for students who are interested in the club and want to meet the executive board. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Native Cinema Showcase

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, NAIPA will be screening short films from the Smithsonian’s Native Cinema Showcase at 5:00 p.m at the Center for Spiritual Life. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Silent Sky

Tonight, the DePauw production of Silent Sky premieres in Moore Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The play tells the story of the real first women astronomers at Harvard Observatory. Tickets are available online or at the DePauw Theatre Box Office before showtime. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

There will also be performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.