TDP Post-It: Thursday, Nov. 11

1. Garage Sale

From 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Lilly Lobby, there will be a garage sale for old DePauw gear.

2. Off-Campus Study Opportunities

There will be an informational session about off-campus study opportunities in U.B. room 230 at 4:00 p.m. today. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Make a Wish, Astrology

Do you want to meet new people and learn about your sign? Head to the CDI for the Make a Wish, astrology event at 5:00 p.m. For more information, see campus labs.

4. STE-A-M Event

At Music on the Square at 6:00 p.m., astrophysicist Mary Kertzman will be giving a talk entitled “The Women, the Stars and the Science of Silent Sky.” For more information, see campus labs.