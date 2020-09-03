TDP Post-It Thurs. Sept 3

Student Activities Fair

Normally first-years would have attended the activities fair by now, but due to COVID-19 alternative plans are still underway. J.C. Lopez, director of first-year co-curricular programs, said in an email today that he was meeting with campus activities today to discuss options to introduce students to campus organizations. He said more information will be forthcoming.

2. Theater Virtual Production Plans

Students have until Sept. 7 to submit auditions for the Fall 2020 virtual musical. Those selected will be performing selections from “Theory of Relativity” and “Edges.” All students should have received an email from DePauw Theatre with specific instructions.

3. Car Stolen From Campus

A blue 2000 BMW 328 CI was reported stolen from the 500 Block S. Jackson St. parking lot on Sept. 2. It has an Indiana Bicentennial license plate, with the license plate number 755MMI. Please contact DePauw Police with any information at 765-658-5555.

4. No New Cases of COVID-19

There have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests since Aug. 30. Community members can keep track of current numbers on the university’s self reported COVID-19 dashboard.