A car was reported stolen from the 500 Block S. Jackson St. parking lot on Sept. 2.

The stolen car is a bluish grey 2000 BMW 328 CI. It has an Indiana Bicentennial license plate, with the license plate number 755MMI. A DePauw sticker is visible in the back window. The owner reported that it was stolen sometime between the night of Sept. 1 and the morning of Sept. 2.

Anyone who has information or believes they have seen the car can contact the DePauw Police at 765-658-5555.