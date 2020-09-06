TDP Post-It Saturday, Sept. 5

Judson Green ‘74, longtime DePauw Board of Trustees member and benefactor of the School of Music and the greater DePauw community, died at his Orlando home on Sept. 1. No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19.

2. Two DePauw Professors Win Indiana Author Awards

Two DePauw professors won 2020 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

Eugene Gloria, John Rabb Emison Professor of Creative and Performing Arts, won the poetry award for his collection of poems Sightseer In This Killing City.

Chris White, professor of English and associate chair of the English Department, won the fiction award for her novel The Life List of Adrian Mandrick.

3. Fall Green Guest Artist Performances Announced

The music groups Spektral Quartet, Imani Winds, Quince and One For All have all been announced as part of the Green Guest Artist line-up for Fall 2020. More details will be announced soon on the university’s website.