TDP Post-It: Monday, Sept. 6

1. Labor Day Off

DePauw University has Labor Day, a national holiday, off for the first time in at least two decades. Enjoy the long weekend!

2. F.I.R.M Barbeque

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority are hosting a barbeque at Bowman Park today at 4 p.m. The event is aimed at promoting unity across the campus, with activities for students to get to know each other and network with students from other universities. All are welcome to attend. In the event of rain, the barbeque will be held inside the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

3. Rosh Hashanah

DePauw Hillel is hosting three events to celebrate Rosh Hashanah both today and tomorrow. Students can make matzah ball soup at 4 p.m. today at the Bartlett House, attend a Rosh Hashanah dinner at 7 p.m. at the Bartlett House, and join a Rosh Hashanah service on Zoom at 8:15 p.m. today. For the full schedule tomorrow and more information, visit campus labs. Students attending in-person portions of the events should RSVP.