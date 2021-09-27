TDP Post-It: Monday, Sept. 27

1. Fall Break Residence Application

Students living in university housing and Greek Life facilities must fill out an application telling the university if they will be on-campus during fall break. Students can access the form at https://depauw-residence.symplicity.com/. It is due this Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 p.m.

2. Japanese Recess Games

DePauw’s Asian Studies is hosting Japanese Recess Games at Bowman Park at 4:00 p.m. today. Join them to enjoy some fun games and learn about Japanese culture. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Global Music Experience: China

The School of Music is holding a Global Music Experience, a series that highlights the musical traditions of various cultures. Join Gao Hong and Issam Rafea at 7:30 p.m. today in the Thompson Recital Hall to hear them perform. For more information, see campus labs.