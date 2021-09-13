TDP Post-It: Monday, Sept. 13

1. Origami Airplane Races

DePauw’s Asian Studies is hosting origami airplane races today in Bowman Park at 4 p.m. Students are invited to learn how to make origami airplanes and then participate in the races. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Banjo and Instrumental Jam Session

DePauw welcomes musician Rhiannon Gibbons to campus to lead a Banjo and Instrumental Jam Session at Music on the Square tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Students can visit School of Music – DePauw University to reserve tickets or find more information. Students must either be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test within the last three days.

3. Resume Blitz

The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement will have staff on-hand to review student resumés Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Hubbard Center lobby in the Student Union Building. For more information, see campus labs.