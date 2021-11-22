TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 22

1. Ubben Lecture: Tamika Catchings

Today in Kresge Auditorium at 7:30, Tamika Catchings, 4-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time WNBA All-star, will be giving a presentation called “Your Star is Within Reach.” Seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Mac Bites Monday

It’s Mac Bites Monday! Head to Marvin’s for some Mac Bites before Thanksgiving break. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Cocoa, Coffee, and Conversations

Tomorrow from 11:30-1:00, YoungLife will be back with drinks and conversation for students. For more information, see campus labs.