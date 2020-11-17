TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 16

Enrollment Numbers See a Consistent Decrease Over The Past 5 Years

For the past five years, enrollment numbers at DePauw University have been consistently decreasing. There are currently 513 students less than 2015, with the most alarming decreases occurring in the last two years.

Overall, DePauw’s total enrollment every fall semester has decreased by 23 percent between 2015 and 2020. For the past five years, the number of applications has ranged from approximately 4,900 to 5,600. Last year, to increase enrollment, DePauw’s admissions office increased the number of admitted students to the highest it has been in the past 5 years, admitting nearly 3,800 students.

Full story by Henry Locke.

2. Move-out approaches: The Administration Shares Information

In a number of Q&A’s open to DePauw students in the last few weeks, DePauw staff provided information on the upcoming semester.

According to Proctor, the administration hopes to release housing assignments and contracts in early December, along with more information about move-in and the upcoming semester. Students will have one week to sign housing contracts and confirm their residency plan.

With the information from the Nov. 6 housing intention forms for the spring semester, the university is working on a concrete plan. Although Proctor said she couldn’t “share specifics yet,” she said she was pleased with the responses. “It is showing that students are excited to be back on campus but also understanding that it’s not going to be like other semesters,” Proctor said.

Full story by Abigail McArthur-Self.

3. Self-Care Kit Pick-Up

The DePauw Counseling Services will be handing out self-care kits for students. These kits contain healthy snacks, tea, stickers, counseling services, contact information, and self-care resources. The pick-up will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Bowman Park.

Supplies are limited, and COVID-19 health and safety procedures will be implemented. People are asked to bring a writing utensil to document their names for the purposes of contact tracing.