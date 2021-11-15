TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 15

1. Tenzer Data Visualization Contest

Submissions for the Tenzer Data Visualization Contest are due today at 5:00 p.m. Participants will use the Tableau Public platform to create an interactive format for a dataset. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Vision Board Party

Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority is hosting a vision board party at the CDI at 6:00 p.m. for students to visualise their goals for the future. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Ste-A-m Week Screening: Hidden Figures

Ste-A-m Week continues with a screening of the movie Hidden Figures at 7:00 p.m. in Watson Forum at the Pulliam Center. For more information, see campus labs.