TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov 1

1. The Colors of Inclusion

Join the House of Opulence and Omega Phi Beta Sorority to learn about historic moments in the LGBTQIA+ community made by BIPOC and about the meanings behind the community’s different flags. The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the CDI. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Artist Talk: Rachel Eng

At 7:00 p.m. in the Peeler Auditorium, artist Rachel Eng will be speaking about her artwork in the Residue Exhibit at DePauw. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Cocoa, Coffee, and Conversations

Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Young Life will be serving hot cocoa and coffee and engaging with students to “hear where they’re at, and show them they are loved.” For more information, see campus labs.