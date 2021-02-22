TDP Post-It: Monday, Feb. 22

DePauw Dialogue

DePauw Dialogue is this Wednesday. Attendance is mandatory for the Gold Commitment.

“I am absolutely looking forward to my very first DePauw Dialogue,” President Lori White said. White will be giving the opening remarks, participating in the Breaking Down Biases and Building Community panel at 10 am and conducting the closing call-to-action.

2. Basketball and Swimming

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams split their weekly series. The men dropped their first matchup against Denison on Feb. 18, losing 84-66. The men rebounded on Feb. 20, beating Denison 71-58. The #14 Tigers will be back in action on Feb. 25 and 27, taking on Wittenberg.

The #7 women’s team defeated Wittenberg 48-41 on Feb. 18, as sophomore Maddie Howe led the Tigers with 14 points. DePauw would drop their next one in Wittenberg 41-37. They will be back in action on Feb. 26 and 28.

The women’s swimming team collected a massive victory over Rose-Hulman, crushing them 229-75. They will be back in the water next weekend on Feb. 27. The men’s match on Feb. 20 was cancelled, and the upcoming men’s match on Feb. 27 is also cancelled.

3. Tennis and Track

The men’s and women’s track and field teams both placed 2nd out of 3rd in the DePauw Triangular #3 this past weekend. The women will travel to Manchester on Feb. 27, while the men will host Wabash and Manchester.

The women’s team split their opening weekend, beating Rose-Hulman 7-2 and losing to Illinois St. 9-0. They will be back in action next weekend, facing IUPUI on Feb. 28. The men’s tennis team lost their first match to Butler 7-0.

4. Other Upcoming Sports Dates

The baseball team will travel to Wabash for a doubleheader on Feb. 27, and complete the weekend series at home on Feb. 28.

The softball team will travel down to Maryville, Tennessee for their opening weekend series.

Both the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will play on Feb. 27.