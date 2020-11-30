TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 30

REVIEW: Part 2 of ‘Edges of Proximity’ Shines With Songs About Relationships

People from all over tuned in from their homes to view the premiere of the second installment of the virtual musical “Edges of Proximity: Songs for the Pandemic” presented by the DePauw Theater and School of Music. Once again students and faculty came together to put on a show using selections from “Edges” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and “Theory of Relativity” by Neil Bartram.

Part two’s focus was on relationships, “both the problems and the wonderfulness,” director Tim Good said. Five different songs were performed along with one monologue, ranging from topics such as connecting with friends on Facebook after experiencing loneliness, to being finally open to being loved, to losing a high-school love and learning a painful lesson.

Full story by Ella Tobias.

2. Workshop With Fifth House Ensemble: Bios, Resumes, And Interview Skills

On Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. EDT to 7:30 p.m. EDT there will be a workshop with Fifth House Ensemble for School of Music students who want to help prepare for graduate school or for entering the job market. The workshop will cover the basic materials students will need to have updated and ready to apply for work as a performer, educator, or administrator.

To RSVP for this event, students may go to CampusLabs.

3. Internship Drop-In Advising

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, there will be drop-in advising appointments from 4:00 p.m. EDT until 5:00 p.m. EDT for students interested in a winter term or summer internship. These advising sessions are to help students get started and ask questions about securing an internship.

Students can RSVP on CampusLabs.