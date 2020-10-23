TDP Post-It: Friday, Oct. 23

Spring Residence Preference Form

All students are required to fill out a housing form for the spring semester. This form is due on Friday, Nov. 6. In an email from Alan Hill on Friday, Oct. 23, he said that students should not make any plans regarding housing off-campus until after receiving confirmation based on what they submitted in the application.

Further, all students who come back to campus for next semester must get their flu shot. Academic services such as DePauw Libraries and Academic Resource centers will remain open and available for on-campus and remote students. All students will be required to take a COVID-19 test before arriving on campus, a second test within a few days of arriving, and participation in asymptomatic testing throughout the spring term.

Hoover will be open for take-out and in-person dining at limited capacity. The Welch fitness center will also be open to students at a limited capacity. The size limits on events will continue to change and be regularly updated.

Lastly, the mask policy on campus will remain the same, positive cases will likely require isolation and quarantine of entire spaces, and any violations of health and safety requirements will be forwarded to community standards, according to Hill.

2. Events This Weekend

Throughout the course of the weekend, there will be a scavenger hunt on DePauw university’s campus. It is Halloween themed, and the winners will win a $100 amazon gift card or Eli’s gift card.

Friday, Oct. 23, there is a Nerdology Trivia Game Show at 8:00 p.m. Students can compete as individuals or in small teams to win prizes. To register, students can go to CampusLabs.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, there will be the Muay Thai Food Truck from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. outside the UB. All DePauw health and safety guidelines will be enforced.

3. Masks On Campus

Masks have become the new normal on DePauw University’s campus this fall due to COVID-19. According to the university, students, professors, faculty, and staff are required to wear medical masks, cloth masks, or non-medical masks while inside any building on campus and when they are in a situation where they are less than 6 ft away from somebody else.

With no vaccine available yet, people are looking at more preventative means of protection. Students, faculty, and staff on DePauw’s campus widely accept the mask mandate. Reese Bergstrom, a sophomore, said, “Most people are wearing them because I think none of us want to go home, so that adds a little responsibility.”

Click here for the full story on wearing masks on campus.

4. A Rise In COVID-19 Cases And Students In Quarantine On Campus

As of Friday, Oct. 23, at noon, there are 8 active cases on DePauw University’s campus. 5 people have been placed in isolation housing, and 48 people are in quarantine, which is more than a 50% increase from Thursday, Oct. 22.

More information is on the COVID Dashboard.