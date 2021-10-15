TDP Post-It: Friday, Oct. 15

1. Food Truck Friday

Campus Activities will continue over fall break! Enjoy Muy Thai in front of the Student Union Building at 10 p.m. tonight, and see the Campus Activities email for information on events throughout the week.

Fall Break Starts Tomorrow

DePauw’s fall break starts tomorrow Oct. 16 and ends Sunday, Oct. 24. Have a safe and relaxing break from classes!

3. Indianapolis Day Trip

On Monday, Oct. 18, the school is offering a day trip into Indianapolis for students on campus. They should look out for an email from Campus Activities to sign up. The trip is free; the bus will leave at 9 a.m. from the Student Union Building and will leave Indianapolis to return to Greencastle at 6 p.m.