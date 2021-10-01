TDP Post-It: Friday, Oct. 1

1. Inauguration

Today, Dr. Lori S. White is officially inaugurated as DePauw’s 21st president. The ceremony will be held on East College lawn, near the Emison Admissions building from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The DePauw Student Government will also be passing out commemorative T-shirts in Bowman Park starting at 4:30 p.m.

2. DePauw Rock Climbing Club

DePauw’s Rock Climbing Club is going to Hoosier Heights in Indianapolis to climb tomorrow at 5:30. Students are meeting in the Hannah Street parking lot; transportation is provided. Climbing is free, but all students must RSVP by emailing rockclimbing@depauw before noon today. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club is holding an instructional session on techniques tonight in the mat room in the Lilly Center at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see campus labs.