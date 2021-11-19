TDP Post-It: Friday, Nov. 19

1. Frybread Friday

This week, NAIPA is taking over curry Friday. Join the club at 11:30 a.m. in the Center for Spiritual Life to eat Indigenous food like tortitas de papa, frybread, bison stew, and Three Sisters stew and to learn about Indigenous perspectives on Thanksgiving. For more information, see campus labs.

2. Silent Sky and Concerts

Silent Sky continues its run this weekend with performances tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There are also two concerts this weekend. The Trombone Choir is hosting their recital tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Thompson Recital Hall. For more information, see campus labs.

The Symphonic Band and University Band will be performing in Kresge Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Tailgating and the Game

DePauw will be playing Rose-Hulman this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Football Tournament. Both Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi will be hosting tailgates before the game in the parking lot. For more information, see campus labs.