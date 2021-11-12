TDP Post-It: Friday, Nov. 12

1. Pep Rally

From 11:30-12:30 in Stewart Plaza, there will be a Pep Rally. After the rally, students can stop by various stations to pick up t-shirts. The rain location is the Neil Fieldhouse.

2. Concerts

There are three concerts on campus this weekend.

At 5:15 p.m. this Friday in Moore Theatre, the DePauw Jazz Ensemble will be performing. For more information, see campus labs.

At 7:30 p.m. this Friday in Kresge Auditorium, the Count Basie Orchestra, a guest ensemble that has won 18 Grammys, will be performing. The concert is free to K-12 students, DePauw students, and seniors. Other adults can buy tickets for $20. For more information, see campus labs.

At 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Thompson Recital Hall, DePauw faculty member and pianist May Phang will be performing. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Poker Night

This Friday at 9:00 p.m. head to the St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church for their weekly poker night. There is no buy-in. For more information, see campus labs.