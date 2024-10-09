A podcast room, photo studio, multimedia classroom for creative photoshoots, engaging podcasts and professional news releases—all housed in the Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media, one of two never-sleeping buildings on DePauw’s campus. The installation of the updated Newtek Tricaster system enhances collaboration between creativity and technology.

NewTek Tricaster is a digital all-in-one multimedia production system that integrates various production elements into one unit. Designed to assist professional media applications, this comprehensive system allows users to connect and switch between multiple cameras, which is especially useful for productions working with multiple angles and perspectives such as live streaming and broadcasting.

Moreover, the versatility does not end at simultaneous multi-camera switching but extends to elevated audio mixing. With an integrated audio mixer, producers can easily take control of and adjust audio from various sources including microphones, videos, recorders and other connected devices. In addition to an all-round companion during the production process, this amazing technology can also cover as a trusted promotion assistant. In terms of social media, integrated in the system is an instant promotion feature on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. To briefly encapsulate, Tricaster merges multiple aspects of camera switching, audio mixing, special effects, and social media publishing in a compact system. Just like a magic box!

For media students and professors, the installation of this new technology is exciting since creative production can now benefit from a more flexible process and improved quality. Discussing this profound change, Chris Newton, PCCM Associate Director, expressed his expectations for further development and adaptation of technology as well as collaborative efforts between various departments. New technology, though, can sometimes pose new challenges. In tackling those obstacles, Larry Abed, Director of Television Operations, is giving some students training on NewTek Tricaster and constantly experiencing the new system himself to find out errors or difficulties and figure out solutions.

Fully installing and adapting to a whole new system after so many years of the old method may be a long and, by no means, easy process. However, with the dedication of DePauw students, faculty and staff, a promising journey certainly awaits.