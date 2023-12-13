On Nov. 29, Music for the Stage performed “Love Inflamed, Love in Flames” at the Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media. Directed by Dr. Janani Sridhar, in collaboration with Professor Natalia Rachford on piano, seven students performed 16 pieces from well-known operas and music

als, each featuring the theme of love and emotions experienced with romantic relationships.

Under the dim lights of the Pulliam Center, the act opened with the number “Comedy Tonight” from the musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, a nonstop comedy that follows the story of a cunning slave who won his freedom by helping his master win the hand of a beautiful courtesan. The audience welcomed this uplifting number with applause and cheers.

Furthermore, the repertoire also featured hopeful pieces such as “The Boy Next Door” from the musical Meet Me in St. Louis, which revealed the exciting anecdote of a girl who fell in love with a boy who recently moved in next door.

Conversely, some pieces showcased darker themes, such as “I Dreamed a Dream” from the musical Les Miserables, which expressed the themes of hardship, heartbreak, and unfulfilled dreams. Some performances, such as “Progi, amor” from the opera Le Nozze di Figaro and “Burn” from the classic musical Hamilton, even shed light on the impact of infidelity in romantic relationships.

Among other themes, such as jealousy, independence, and self-love, the talented singers made audience members laugh, sway to the rhythm, and fully immerse themselves in each piece. Listeners and performers alike shared their love for each piece.