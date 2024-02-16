Located on the corner of Franklin and Vine sits a local spot, a hidden gem halfway through its first year of operation. Lost Hollow Beer Co. was a dream between three friends, Clay Mckinley, Alex Eaker, and Elliot Dubar who started home brewing as a hobby. After falling in love with the process, a business plan was created and quickly shut down due to COVID-19. Dunbar, a Greencastle native, found a space in town for lease after the pandemic, brewing equipment included. It was what they call “a perfect storm,” and the business plan was finally taken off the shelf.

Lost Hollow offers an array of classic favorites and new plates. Lunch on Fridays and Saturdays, and dinners on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights offer various deals. Wing Wednesday, $5 Beer Thursdays, Fish Fry-Day, and Small-Plate Saturday specials continue to bring in customers, as well as their hand-crafted coffees, soups, and pastries during the day. Their brews are crafted with locally sourced grains and regional hops, alongside wines and cocktails. The restaurant offers regular events and activities, like live music, catering, and private event service. For DePauw students, it is a perfect place to study and get off campus. The rustic ambiance combined with the amazing services makes for a unique venue, truly a staple addition to the Greencastle community.

To Lost Hollow, community means supporting and sharing joys with your neighbor. “Being a brewery we want to be a space where you can come talk about the joys and triumphs in life and be able to find relief away from the hard days. We hope to be a trusted friend and a place where you can be comfortable away from home no matter what is going on in the outside world. If you need a break from reality, a place to study or work, a place to unwind and enjoy food, beer, and music, or just want to exist in a comfortable space with live plants and good vibes, Lost Hollow is the place for you,” says Mckinley, Eaker, and Dunbar.

Though they are only half of a year in, the goal is to brand locally across West Central Indiana. Distribution is aimed to start in the spring, with an emphasis on local bars and restaurants from Lafayette down to Bloomington. Greencastle, however, is where Lost Hollow finds its roots: “We hope to be a place where locals, travelers, the DePauw community, and anyone in Greencastle can find a piece of the community, great beer, and pub-inspired foods. We also aim to be a brand rooted in Greencastle that can attract visitors to our city and come and enjoy the amenities our town has to offer,” says owners.

Keep a lookout for live music on Saturdays, open space during weekdays to unwind, and the best Fish N’ Chips in town. Mardis Gras, Valentine’s Day, and Saint Patrick’s Day are sure to be celebrated, and First Fridays, Farmers Market, and their Oktoberfest celebration, called Hollowfest, are in the works according to the business’ plans. For students, grab-and-go items like acai bowls and overnight oats will reach the shelves this spring.

“Everyone is a local at Lost Hollow, so come join in the fun and support your local brewery,” owners encourage. Visit their Facebook and Instagram page for fun reels and updates @losthollowbeerco and their website at www.losthollowbeerco.com.