Indiana and Illinois COVID-19 Tracker *Updated 3/14*

(Last update: March 14, 7:30 p.m.: State of Illinois is added.)

This interactive map allows you to explore the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in Indiana and Illinois by counties, as 59% of DePauw students are hailing from the two states.

INDIANA: 15 cases in 10 counties have been confirmed among 89 people tested as of March 14.

On March 6, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced the first COVID-19 infection in the State from a Marion County adult who recently returned from Boston. Two days later, the second case was found in Hendricks County, from also an adult back from Boston. Hendricks County is east adjacent to Putnam County, where DePauw University is located.

The counts and announcements will be updated at 10 a.m. every day on ISDH official COVID-19 website: https://on.in.gov/COVID19.

ILLINOIS: 64 cases have been confirmed out of 708 Persons Under Investigation as of March 14. Most are in Cook County/Chicago, but 10 cases have been reported in 6 other counties including in Central and Southern Illinois.

The counts and announcements will be updated daily on ISDH official COVID-19 website: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus.