Indiana COVID-19 Tracker

(Last update: March 11, 8 p.m.)

This interactive map allows you to explore the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in Indiana by counties. While no patients have died, 10 cases in 7 counties have been recorded since March 11.

On March 6, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced the first COVID-19 infection in the State from a Marion County adult who recently returned from Boston. Two days later, the second case was found in Hendricks County, from also an adult back from Boston. Hendricks County is east adjacent to Putnam County, where DePauw University is located.

The counts and announcements will be updated at 10 a.m. every day on ISDH official COVID-19 website: https://on.in.gov/COVID19.