Introducing a stunning smile here at DePauw: Jade Karas. Jade is a junior majoring in Chemistry and Art History. She initially came to DePauw because she was interested in being part of the Lilly Scholar Network, but she was eventually drawn to the welcoming on-campus atmosphere She mentions how the scenery during each season is one of her favorite parts of being a DePauw student.

As a self-sufficient first-generation student, Karas has faced some challenges at DePauw as she has felt like her needs, especially food and transportation, were not met. She has also found it difficult to communicate these concerns to the administration.

Regardless of those adversities, she enjoys studying at DePauw. She likes how DePauw has its own nature park and beautiful landscapes. “Staying here over the summer and being able to watch the sunset on a secluded part of campus…was calming and made DePauw feel like a home,” Karas said.

In her free time, she enjoys rock climbing and hiking, reading science fiction, and meeting various critters on campus. One of her best memories at DePauw is last year's Monon Bell Day–when she stormed the field after winning the bell.

Jade talks about how she feels a strong sense of belonging within the DePauw community. She is actively involved on campus as an Eli Lilly Scholar, Liaison Lead in Admissions, STEM guide, Co-Chair of the Student Housing Action Committee (SHAC), and a President-Elect for Delta Gamma. When asked for advice for students at DePauw, she encourages them to not be afraid to talk about concerns with other students. She said, “Talking to other students and having that sense of community, especially in your frustrations, really helps alleviate the isolating feeling!”