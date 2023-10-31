Iden Graham is one of the newest additions to DePauw’s School of Music. The charismatic 18-year-old, who describes herself as someone who loves to grow and develop, is finding a fresh start as a freshman at DePauw University. Iden is from Indiana’s capital, Indianapolis, and enjoys attending school not too far from home. She is the youngest child from what she describes as a musically inclined family. Growing up, she was surrounded by music and was encouraged to explore her talents in various genres and instruments. Iden has experience in choral singing from her time in the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, where she further developed her musical knowledge, and has performed in several countries abroad. After trying various instruments, Iden eventually settled on the one she felt she was best suited for — percussion.

After extensive research and an on-campus tour, Iden fell in love with DePauw, which later led her to enroll in the school. She highlights her positive experience with Professor Kuo, a DePauw winds and percussion professor, with whom she previously took private lessons with. Iden enjoys the small class sizes, the attentiveness of her professors, and the friends she has made on campus. She also expresses her dismay at the current situation regarding the discontinuation of DePauw’s School of Music as its own school. Although saddened about the situation, she remains optimistic.

Iden is excited for her future at DePauw University. She plans on majoring in Music Education and aspires to teach young students in kindergarten to middle school. She is motivated by her own progress, sharing how she enjoys seeing herself improve over time. Her advice to other DePauw students is to remember to take things one step at a time.