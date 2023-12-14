Currently completing his second year at DePauw University is Alex Russo. The enthusiastic and optimistic 19 year old fell in love with DePauw University during a guided tour of the campus and knew that he too wanted to become a Tiger. Alex is from Carmel, Indiana, and so enjoys going to a school near home. Currently on the pre-med track, Russo enjoys the inclusive and supportive community fostered at Depauw University. Alex felt that DePauw’s intimate size and its potential for connection were important because he came from a big high school, which he did not enjoy.

Alex leads an active life on DePauw’s campus. He participates as a member of the Student Athlete Council and is a part of the Pre-Surgery Club. He is a proud member of fraternity Beta Theta Pi and enjoys Greek life. Alex is an admissions liaison for DePauw University’s Admissions department, where he is tasked with conducting guided tours for prospective students and engaging in admissions-related projects. As of the beginning of the fall semester, Alex became a first-year mentor, which he says he enjoyed playing a role in the successful transition of DePauw’s first-year students. Above all, Alex’s main role is as a swimming athlete on the University’s men's swimming team. Alex explains, “I love swimming because you can attain personal success whilst still working as a team. Your race is entirely dependent on you. It is just you and the clock.’’ Alex attributes his time management skills to his success with being able to lead an active life whilst maintaining his academics as well.

In his spare time, Alex loves to hang out with friends and explore what Greencastle has to offer, including Don Julio’s Mexican food restaurant, Bridges Restaurant, the movie theater, and bowling arena. Alex is motivated by his philosophy to help and support people around his community. His advice to DePauw’s students and community is ‘’to keep doing things that you are passionate about and that bring out the best in you.’’