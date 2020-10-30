Greencastle Schools Online Until Nov. 6 Due to COVID-19 Case

One positive COVID-19 case has sent Greencastle schools online due to a number of teachers being identified as possible contacts.

School Superintendent Jeff Gibboney informed parents on Oct. 29 that online instruction will be utilized from Friday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 6. The school district identifies close contacts as anyone “within six feet for fifteen minutes or more.”

This is only the second positive case of COVID-19 in the Greencastle school district, according to the announcement posted on their website.