Girl Once Scared of Everything Reviews Disney Halloween Movies

With spooky season here and thriving, you might find yourself in the midst of binge-watching horror movies on your various streaming platforms and preparing a host of movies for your perfect Netflix party list for your night inside this Halloween.

Last year, I, the girl literally scared of everything, spent the beginning of October screening horror movies of my choice. This year, I treated myself to my favorite not-so-spooky and all-time classics. Here are my thoughts on my top five.

“Halloweentown”

Watch Again?: Yes!

If you love the narrative of children with mystical powers and a thrilling family storyline, “Halloweentown” is the perfect option for you this Halloween.

“Halloweentown” follows Marnie and her siblings to their grandmother’s home to Halloweentown where they discover that they are descendants of a family of witches and warlocks. They learn this is the only town where supernatural beings—from vampires to werewolves—can live normal lives, but during their stay, there is trouble looming over the town, and possibly the world. “Halloweentown” will leave you feeling just as magical as the characters after you watch.

“Hocus Pocus”

Watch Again?: Yes!

If you’re into the histories of the Salem witch trials and looking for a twist to its narrative, “Hocus Pocus” is the movie for the top of your watch list.

“Hocus Pocus” follows Max Dennison, his litter sister Dani, and their new friend Allison in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. The three explore an abandoned house where Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches. For the rest of the night, the three of them, plus a talking cat, must find a way to stop the witches for good, which proves no easy feat. This Halloween comedy will have you laughing and feeling optimistic by the end.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Watch Again: Maybe!

If you enjoy the classical Disney movie experience with singing, lovable characters, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a great choice for you this Halloween.

A movie perfect for both autumn and winter seasons, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” gives its viewers the perfect dosage of Halloween while still satisfying those anxiously awaiting for the start of the Christmas season. The movie starts with Jack Skeleton, the king of Halloween, facing an identity crisis. Bored with his own spooky holiday, Skeleton, along with his Halloween crew, decides to try and steal Christmas. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will leave you feeling a sense of nostalgia and warmth this season while reminding you to always believe in yourself.

“Twitches I” and “Twitches Too”

Watch Again?: Definitely!

If you’re a fan of Tia and Tamara Mowry and their Disney appearances, these movies will be perfect for you to relive your nostalgia of seeing these two on television together.

“Twitches” follows the story of two magical twin sisters who are reunited on their twenty-first birthday. Despite their differences, Camryn and Alex must work together and use their abilities to save Coventry from the villainThantos’ forces of darkness and evil.

“Twitches Two” is the sequel to “Twitches” and continues to follow Camryn and Alex as they work together to strengthen their magical abilities. This time, the twin sisters must find their father to once again stop Thantos.

Both of these films will leave you feeling grateful for your siblings and become the must-watch for every Halloweeen.