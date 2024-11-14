Fright Fest 2024: A Funny and Thrilling Halloween Gathering at DePauw

On the chilling evening of Oct. 31, the UB Living Room came alive with its annual Halloween celebration, "Fright Fest 2024." Co-hosted by Tenzer, DePauw Arts & Crafts and the Gaming Club, the Union Building living room was transformed into a hauntingly delightful space brimming with spooky excitement, making it the season's must-attend event.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with Halloween decorations crafted to perfection. From bats fluttering above to ghostly balloons casting shadows on the walls, the space invited attendees into a world of festive fright and fun. Pizza, Halloween-themed treats, candies and beverages awaited guests as they entered, fueling their energy for the exciting night ahead.

A Tenzer Associate shared his enthusiasm: “The turnout this year was incredible. The atmosphere was so lively, and everyone seemed to be in the Halloween spirit.” His excitement was contagious, capturing the essence of a night where students from across campus joined in for a memorable celebration.

A highlight of Fright Fest was the range of activities that catered to every Halloween enthusiast. As the tarot reader, Assistant Director of the Tenzer Technology Center Laurel Tilton offered mystical glimpses into attendees' futures, creating an engaging and reflective experience.

The VR setup became a crowd favorite, drawing in students eager for a unique virtual adventure. Board games and interactive gaming consoles were scattered throughout, with groups of students laughing and bonding over each round. This year’s costume contest was also a hit, with attendees showcasing their creativity through imaginative outfits, transforming the room into a parade of spooky, quirky and delightful characters.

A thrilling scavenger hunt was another significant addition. Participants eagerly raced to crack the codes and uncover hidden treasures, competing for prizes that added an extra layer of excitement.

With a harmonious blend of technology, traditional Halloween fun and community spirit, Fright Fest 2024 was an unforgettable evening. The event captured the essence of Halloween, bringing DePauw students together for a night of laughter, thrill and camaraderie that will be remembered long after the decorations come down.