DePauw University receives $32 million grant for Downtown Greencastle renovations

DePauw University was awarded a $32 million Lilly Endowment grant to revitalize buildings and areas across downtown Greencastle.

The initiative aims to increase residential spaces and promote commercial spaces for DePauw students and faculty. This collaboration between the university and the City of Greencastle serves the “Growing Green and Gold Together” project for increased student engagement with the downtown community.

The project will build several residential units and a commercial space in Seminary Square. Local businesses across Courthouse Square and downtown areas will also be renovated to promote “entrepreneurship and economic growth.”

The university further plans to establish a Putnam County YMCA and Natatorium for health and wellness initiatives for the DePauw community.

In a February 7 media session with The DePauw, DePauw University President Lori White emphasized how Greencastle and university representatives identified “housing is the highest need.”

“The more exciting and vibrant Greencastle is, the more exciting and vibrant our campus and vice versa,” White said.

