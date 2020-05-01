DePauw Student Government Election Results

The election results for DePauw Student Government (DSG) were sent in an email from DSG to the DePauw student body on Thursday afternoon. Nearly 600 students voted, according to the email.

The results are as follows:

President: D’Angelo McDade, 270 votes

Executive Vice President: James O’Keane, 360 votes

Vice President of Academic Life: Jacob Sipes, 337 votes

Vice President of Community Relations: Whitney Weinschenk, 429 votes

Graduate Member of the Board of Trustees: Rabia Daud, 297 votes

Junior Senator: Joe Crossine, 375 votes

Sophomore Senator: Damir Pupovic, 426 votes

