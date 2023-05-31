Congratulation to the Class of 2023

On Sunday May 21st, students, faculty, alumni, and family gathered here at DePauw University to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the class of 2023. This momentous occasion marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering resilience. Despite the unique challenges that this class has faced, particularly amidst the global pandemic that has tested our collective strength, the graduates of DePauw University have emerged triumphant, embodying the spirit of resilience and adaptability.

This year, DePauw proudly honored 144 extraordinary individuals who come from 17 different countries and 30 states across the United States. This class represents the diverse tapestry of our global community. They have transcended geographical borders, bridging cultures, languages, and traditions, enriching the intellectual discourse that defines DePauw University. Together, they have built bridges of understanding and empathy, fostering an environment that values the power of unity and shared knowledge. The exchange of ideas that has occurred within these hallowed halls has been profound, challenging conventional wisdom and fostering intellectual growth.

As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember the lessons you have learned during these extraordinary times. Remember the value of community, the importance of empathy, and the transformative power of education. Carry these lessons with you as you venture out into the world, making your mark in your respective fields, and leaving a lasting impact on the global stage.

As you leave DePauw University, always remember that you are part of a global network of scholars, change-makers, and leaders. Stay connected, for the bonds you have forged during your time here will endure, supporting and uplifting you throughout your lives. Cherish the memories, the friendships, and the transformative experiences that have shaped your journey, and carry the spirit of DePauw with you wherever you go.

To the Class of 2023, congratulations on this momentous achievement. May you continue to embrace the challenges, create positive change, and inspire those around you. The world eagerly awaits your contributions, and we are confident that you will leave an indelible mark on society.