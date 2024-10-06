Club Highlight: HEMA Brings Historical Martial Arts to Life at DePauw

On Monday, September 2, the Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) club held its first practice in Lilly Center room 2031. The session was a success, with 11 members in attendance. They practiced techniques from "The Ten Lessons of Highland Broadsword." This manual combines Scottish and Hungarian methods, featuring a ten-lesson structure introduced by Broadsword Master John Taylor—a version of which also appeared in Roworth's third edition, published in 1804.

Maxwell (Max) Fallin ‘25, president of HEMA, explained that the manuals they use are designed for beginners. "They're perfect for 17-year-olds who've never seen a real sword fight," Fallin said. "These systems were created to train new recruits in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, so they simplify sword fighting for easier learning. This makes them ideal for beginners eager to explore the world of swordsmanship." While primarily known as a sword fighting club, HEMA's activities extend beyond weapons. Even when using weapons, the club incorporates grappling techniques.

Nhi Mai ‘27, HEMA member, initially thought the group would be intense due to the martial arts practice. However, after her first session, she found it engaging and looked forward to the next meeting. Fallin and Justus Morgan, HEMA's vice president, provided thorough guidance, introducing techniques to prevent injuries, such as bending the knees when attacking and stepping forward for better control. After her first practice, Mai learned several defensive and offensive sword techniques, as well as the sword's strongest and weakest parts.

To learn more about HEMA and sword fighting, contact Fallin, at maxwellfallin_2025@depauw.edu to join their mailing list. HEMA practices are typically held on Saturdays at 6 p.m. in Lilly Center room 2031. The club will update participants about any schedule changes due to special circumstances.