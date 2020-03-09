Classes Canceled on Mar. 19 and 20 in Response to Coronavirus

This story will be updated.

Classes will be canceled on Mar. 19 and 20 in order for faculty to develop plans to offer online instruction, should that become necessary after spring break.

Dave Berque, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in an email to faculty that the university will be, “taking the cautionary and preparatory step of suspending in-person class instruction” on Mar. 19 and 20.

The email said, “This suspension will provide faculty with the opportunity to develop, revise and/or test plans for online instruction should that be needed due to a future suspension of in-person class meetings (e.g, as a result of COVID-19 cases on campus, weather emergencies, etc.) or because some students cannot attend classes in-person due to illness.”

The cancellation of classes on these two days is a precautionary measure, as the DePauw community continues to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak on or near campus.