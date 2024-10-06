Arts and Community: 2024 Putnam County Mural Festival

Strolling through the tranquil streets of downtown Greencastle and around Putnam County, you may be presented with some pleasant surprises as paintings are gradually covering old walls during the annual Putnam County Mural Festival.

Established in 2019, the Putnam County Mural Festival comprises volunteer artists, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals, joining to create gorgeous murals around Putnam County. The aim of this festival is to embrace the artistic scenery and beauty of Putnam County through a community joint effort. Their first mural project made one of Indiana’s largest murals - four silos of S&W Feed Center - that you may have noticed while driving across Veterans Highway. More noticeable artworks for DePauw students and the Greencastle community may include the 2022 “Welcome to Putnam County” Visitors Center Wall and the 2023 Greencastle Bicentennial Mural featuring multiple geohistorical elements of the city.

This year, from Sep. 7 to Sep. 21, murals were to be displayed on eight walls across Putnam County:

Old Video & Tan Building - 101 W Main St, Bainbridge, IN

Water Facility - E. Robert Weist Ave, Cloverdale, IN

Furniture AwareHouse - 804 N. Jackson Street, Greencastle, IN

The Warehouse Gym - 114 N. Indiana Street, Greencastle, IN

Cancilla Park - 709 Ohio Street, Greencastle, IN

Maple Berry Park - 10 Broadway Street, Greencastle, IN

Reelsville Community Center - 7840 S. CR 265 W., Reelsville, IN

Russellville Community Center-300 N. Harrison St., Russellville, IN

Eighth artists worked on recreating these walls as works of art during the two weeks. Besides impressive paintings by our talented local artists, the 2024 festival also features an exciting schedule of events including a Panel Discussion in DePauw Peeler Art Center at 7 PM on Sep. 17 and a Community Block Party on Sep 21 around downtown Greencastle.

Make sure to drop by one of these engaging events along with the stunning walls and immerse yourself in this enthusiastic festival! Don’t forget to visit the festival on its Instagram or website to keep you updated with the latest information regarding events,artists and their beautiful products.