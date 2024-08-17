The past academic year has been a busy one for DePauw. From receiving millions of dollars in donations to addressing housing concerns, the university has announced several plans for revitalizing DePauw and Greencastle. If you’re new to campus, or just want to catch up on the latest, here are top five stories to follow this academic year.

DePauw’s $200 million gift

On Feb. 7, DePauw announced that it had received $200 million in donor gifts, including an anonymous $150 million donation. At a campus event in the Green Center for Performing Arts, DePauw President Lori White shared the news as administrators and trustees threw gold confetti in the air.

Two months later, Vice President of Finance and Administration Andrea Young broke down how this gift will be distributed, noting that 85% of the gift will go towards the endowment. $64 million of the gift was specifically designated toward DePauw’s new Creative School, while $10 million will go towards creating the Creative School’s “footprint.”

Although President White has shared that current DePauw students likely will not “feel all of the immediate effects” of the gift, Creative School Dean Marcus Hayes co-organized a group to evaluate creative spaces on campus to strategize allocations for the $10 million donation. Students and faculty will have the opportunity to provide input during the planning process.

Creative School launch

Following the launch of the new School of Business and Leadership last fall, DePauw’s Creative School launch this semester will complete the university’s three-school model. The new school will encompass eight areas of study, including music, design studies, film and media arts, creative writing, art history, studio art, museum studies, and theater. The official launch of the Creative School will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Kresge Auditorium, with a reception to follow.

Housing Renewal Task Force

After the Board of Trustees retreat on Feb. 8, President White shared via email that DePauw would be taking steps to improve student housing. She explained that DePauw wants students to “reside in a facility with a living experience that aligns with our exemplary student experience goals.” Later, in May, President White and Board of Trustees Chairman Doug Smith shared updates regarding the newly created Housing Renewal Task Force, which has been working to create a strategic plan to address student concerns regarding housing conditions. Led by Vice President of Student Affairs John Mark Day and Vice President Young, the Task Force takes a three-pronged approach, with committees focusing on short term improvements, long term improvements, and strategies for funding. In the upcoming academic year, students might see changes to residential buildings based on a campus-wide survey released on May 3.

“Growing Green and Gold Together” $32 million grant

As a collaborative effort between DePauw and the city of Greencastle, the “Growing Green and Gold Together” project aims to create new housing options and commercial spaces, while also creating a natatorium in Greencastle’s new YMCA. Led by White and Greencastle Mayor Lynda Dunbar, the initiative is funded by the Lilly Endowment, which granted $32 million towards the project.

DePauw receives $50,000 grant to develop humanities and business curriculum

Following the creation of the School of Business and Leadership, DePauw has continued to focus on combining business and the humanities. This initiative was advanced in April, when DePauw received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. In an official announcement, DePauw explained that this grant will go towards developing combined business and humanities curriculum. Led by Associate Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Prindle Institute for Ethics Jeffrey Dunn, the project will continue to expand the ways DePauw thinks of business education.

